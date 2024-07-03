The human remains found in May, near power lines in Gorham, in have been identified as those of Michael Phillips-Townsend, 45, of Westbrook, Gorham Police Detective Steve Rappold said Tuesday.

The man’s family in Wells have received his remains, police said.

Phillips-Townsend was reported missing in 2019, Rappold said. He had been living off New Portland Road in Westbrook near the area where his skeletal remains were found.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner did not determine the cause of death, but Rappold said foul play is not suspected.

Phillips-Townsend, who was from New Hampshire and had Maine ties, was in “deteriorating health,” according to medical records located in New Hampshire, Rappold said.

He had left a note for his roommate that said he was walking out of town, Rappold said.

There were “no signs of trauma on the bones so it’s not a Maine State Police case,” Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Public Safety, said Tuesday.

The remains were found near the Central Maine Power lines off Longfellow Road in the eastern section of Gorham, near Westbrook. Utility workers discovered the remains. Gorham Police responded and then contacted state police for assistance. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

