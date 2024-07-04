Gray bean supper – Saturday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All -you-can-eat.

Community cookout – Sunday, July 7, 11 a.m., Riverbank Park, Main Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by First Baptist Church Westbrook.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, July 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Raymond meals to go – Saturday, July 13, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie. $15. Takeout only. Order by calling 655-7749 before noon July 13 with name, number of meals and time of pickup, or email office@rvccme.org.

Westbrook free community meal – Saturday, July 20, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sliders, pasta salad, chips and dessert. Kids menu available.

