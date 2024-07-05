Investing in our school system is crucial for the prosperity of our community. And this is not simply anecdotal, there’s data to back this up. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a 5% increase in test scores can boost home prices by 2.5% to 5%. Similarly, the Brookings Institution found that homes in top-rated school districts are valued, on average, $205,000 more than those in low-performing districts.

As we approach the next vote for the Westbrook school budget, I would encourage every resident, whether they have children in our school system or not, to consider the impact of not investing in the next generation of Westbrook. Our parents chose to invest for our future, and now it’s our turn to do likewise. Vote yes on July 16 to ensure our children have the same opportunity we were lucky to have.

Ryan D’Wolff Munro

Westbrook

