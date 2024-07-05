BRUNSWICK – “A good cook is always popular.”

Carol Elaine (Ouellette) Favreau passed away peacefully on the morning of June 18, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Carol was born on Oct. 25, 1937 in Dover, N.H. to Phillip and Elizabeth “Betty” (Robinson) Ouellette. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1956. She married Leo Favreau on Aug. 4, 1956. Together for 67 years, they lived in the home Leo built for them in Brunswick and raised their two sons.

In their younger years, Carol and Leo could be found at the local roller-skating rinks on the weekends showing off their talented skills. Carol was also an avid cook and collected thousands of recipes in cookbooks, and on index cards over the years. She used that love of cooking to volunteer at breakfasts and beano for the Knights of Columbus in Brunswick, and the bean hole suppers at the Topsham Fairgrounds with Leo.

Carol is survived by her husband, Leo Favreau, of Brunswick; and her son, Craig Favreau.

She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Favreau.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to be held at St. John Cemetery, Brunswick, Saturday July 13 at 11 a.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

