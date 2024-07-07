Wiscasset Creative Alliance will host Wiscasset Homes on Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The tour depicts the historic components of a small, self-contained community by representing wealth, commerce and agriculture. Proceeds from the tour benefit the alliance’s community programs.

The tour includes a 2.5-acre estate with lawns and plantings that sweep down to the Sheepscot River. Owners of this 1898 home have brought it into the 21st century with a high-end kitchen made for entertaining, a billiard room, a swimming pool and a patio with river views immediately behind the house. Another home is an 1889 farmhouse with Victorian details. The original modest structure has expanded over the last hundred years and now features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. A rolling lawn, suggesting a mown field, leads to the Sheepscot River. In the heart of Wiscasset Village, a stately and handsome Federal-style home built in 1799 is representative of the early merchant class who chose to live in the community’s center where residents provided the labor and ingenuity that drove the commercial life of the town. Today, this well-loved home is filled — inside and out — with the owners’ many personal collections.

Additional homes and gardens, including afternoon tea and homemade sweets in a native plant–rich garden, await tour-goers.

Tickets for Wiscasset Homes on Tour are $30 each with an optional pre-ordered lunch for $18. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of the tour. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot at 36 Water St., Wiscasset. All tickets will be picked up at this location. Cash, checks and plastic accepted.

More tour details, ticket purchase and the lunch menu for pre-order can be found on wiscassetcreativealliance.org. For questions, call (214) 232-3699 and leave a message, which will be answered promptly.

