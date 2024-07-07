Sound artist Dianne Ballon will be at the Maine Maritime Museum Friday in conversation with Associate Curator Catherine Cyr to discuss their work in creating “Lost and Found: Sounds of the Maine Coast by Dianne Ballon.” The July 12 talk is from noon to 1:15 p.m. and is free, but preregistration is required.

Ballon is the sound artist, educator and storyteller behind the museum’s latest exhibition, “Lost and Found.” The informal event will provide space for attendees to learn about the Mainer’s work and how she and museum staff collaborated to create the exhibition. Sarah Timm, director of education, will be on hand to moderate.

Ballon spent years as a visual artist before sound caught her ear while she was volunteering in Appalachia. She was awarded a Maine Artist Fellowship from the Maine Arts Commission. Ten of her sound works have aired on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” Currently, she teaches audio production online through Maine College of Art & Design, SALT Institute for Documentary Studies.

