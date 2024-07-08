Brunswick’s Tedford Housing is set to receive a $10,000 grant toward its new facility in Cook’s Corner.

The planned emergency housing shelter will consolidate services currently provided in two separate Brunswick shelters. Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, the philanthropic side of the Maine bank, will award the funding next month.

“We’ve been wanting to expand [in] capacity for over 10 years, but it has not been easy to figure out exactly how,” said Tedford Executive Director Andrew Lardie. “And this project is going to really transform our ability to pursue our mission.”

The funding comes as Tedford nears the final stretches of its $8.8 million fundraising campaign for the new facility. Lardie said that the organization has already raised $8.6 million.

The new facility, which will be located on Thomas Point Road, not only consolidates the organization’s existing facilities — a shelter for families and a shelter for individuals — but also will include space for administration offices and increase shelter capacity by 60%, according to project details.

This increase in capacity, Lardie said, will address a longstanding community need exasperated by Maine’s housing crisis.

“Tedford unfortunately has to turn away the vast majority of requests that we field for people looking for a roof over their head that night,” Lardie said. “There’s no time to waste in completing this campaign, building this building and making the move.”

Bangor Savings Bank said that the funding, which is part of its quarterly grant cycle, will specifically help furnish the Community Room in the new facility.

“[The bank] believes in supporting organizations that positively impact our community,” said Gavin Robinson of Bangor Savings Bank. “Tedford Housing’s dedication to transitioning individuals and families from homelessness to stable housing aligns with that mission.”

Tedford tentatively expects to break ground in August. In the meantime, it is calling on its supporters for donations as part of its Almost Home Challenge — a final fundraising campaign to reach its goal.

Those looking to donate or learn more about the new facility can visit tedfordalmosthome.org.

Those experiencing housing insecurity can view Tedford Housing services at tedfordhousing.org or call 729-1161.

