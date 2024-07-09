Yarmouth state Rep. Art Bell’s Legislative Update stated that rural communities would have “equal sway” in in the outcome of elections if his national popular vote compact were enacted by enough states. That assertion is ludicrous. Maine, with a population of 1.385 million, would be ignored in favor of populous states such as New York with a population of 19.68 million. Either Bell is being deceptive or he does not understand statistical reality. Either way, to throw the Electoral College overboard in favor of a scheme which would disenfranchise every Mainer is a travesty. The Electoral College has served Maine well and should not be contravened.

Nancy Harman

Yarmouth

