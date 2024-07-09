The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present the one-man show “Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash” on July 13 and 14. Litchfield native Scott Moreau embodies Johnny Cash to perform all of Cash’s hits plus some deep cuts while telling anecdotes and more in-depth stories spanning nearly 50 years of Cash’s musical life. Exclusive to these shows at The Public Theatre, Moreau has prepared two new songs for his set.

Moreau has traveled the world performing as Johnny Cash for over a decade and is regarded as one of the foremost interpreters of Cash’s iconic music. “Late And Alone” premiered in 2018 at New York City’s famed Feinstein’s/54 Below. In addition to his solo career performing as Johnny Cash, Moreau has appeared nationally as Johnny Cash in regional productions of the Broadway hit “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash” will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston. Tickets are $33. Discounted student and youth ticket prices available. For tickets, call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.

