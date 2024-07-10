Wiscasset police are looking for two potential suspects after a Brunswick man called police saying he had been shot in the leg at a Wiscasset residence, according to police.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Darren Mitchell, 60, of Brunswick called police to report that he had been shot in the leg. Police found him in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Mitchell was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta for treatment before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening, according to police.

Police said multiple people fled the scene of the shooting, including two “persons of interest,” and no one has been charged with the shooting itself.

While investigating, police “immediately detained” Timothy Fraiser, 33, of Wiscasset, and later arrested him on an unrelated warrant out of Cumberland County. Police searched the home, allegedly finding evidence that led to charges of unlawful possession of drugs, trafficking illegal drugs and violating conditions of release, according to a news release.

Cumberland County Jail confirmed Fraiser is still being held. If convicted of the Class B charges, he may receive up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

The Wiscasset Police Department continues to investigate the case. Officials encouraged anyone with any information to call 822-8202.

