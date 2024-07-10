I’m sure you have days when you think you need to shop for groceries then decide to go through the fridge and pantry, realizing in the process that you really do have food in the house — you just have to be inventive and put in a little time.

That’s the spot I was in today. It had been an extremely busy week and I really wanted to just stay home and use up what I had on hand. I set out the ingredients I had available and, in no time at all, made two goodies to keep me going for a few more days.

Coconut Chia Parfaits can be enjoyed as a healthy, creamy snack or as a breakfast option. These can be stored in mason jars and can be kept in the fridge for up to five days, but they will never last that long. Each serving packs about 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber and can be leveled up even more by adding a tablespoon or two of protein powder. When I made these, I used full-fat Greek yogurt, but coconut, soy or cashew yogurt will work if you don’t use dairy.

There are lots of ways you can dress up this basic chia pudding with stir-ins and layers. For this go-round, I used the last of my fresh-picked strawberries for some of the servings and fresh raspberries for the others.

Peaches or nectarines come to mind, too, as well as chocolate chips, chopped nuts, dried fruit, flaked coconut, lemon curd, peanut butter. Make these parfaits loaded by layering in lots of things, with a sprinkling of crunchy granola on top.

For a savory treat, these made-in-the-moment Zucchini-Quinoa Patties are a nice surprise. They can be served as a vegetarian entrée, a party appetizer or yet another breakfast option.

You can even substitute grated carrot for some of the zucchini and use leftover rice instead of quinoa. Take this base mixture and jazz it up with a change of herbs, spices and sauciness. I went with Mediterranean flavors this time, but you could give these crispy little patties a Southwestern vibe, an Indian flare or tip them toward Asia, all according to what you have on hand in your very own kitchen. Who says there’s nothing to eat in the house? Set out your dibs and dabs and just begin!

Coconut Chia Parfaits with Berries

• 1 1/4 cup canned coconut milk, shaken well

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup chia seeds

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 1-2 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

• 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen (defrosted) berries

Whisk coconut milk, yogurt, sweetener, vanilla and chia seeds together. Wait one minute and whisk the mixture again to avoid clumps.

Mash or puree berries and layer with the chia mixture. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight. Yield: 6 (1 cup) servings

Zucchini-Quinoa Patties with Pesto

• 2 cups shredded zucchini, completely drained and patted dry

• 1 cup cooked quinoa

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

• 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

• 2 tablespoons minced onion

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

• 1-2 tablespoons pesto, plus more for garnish

• Olive oil or avocado oil for frying

In a large bowl, stir together all ingredients except the oil and extra pesto. Chill for at least 30 minutes. When ready to cook, heat a large skillet and add enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan, heating until the oil shimmers.

Form the zucchini mixture into six patties and fry on both sides until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels then serve with a spoonful of pesto. Yield: 2 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

