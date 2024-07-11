Solar power is the future of energy

Business people and even rabid environmentalists have grossly underestimated the promise and trajectory of solar energy. The Economist (6/22/24) says that it is not hyperbole to call the rise of solar power exponential and that by the mid-2030s it will be the largest single source of electricity. On the current trajectory, energy from solar power will eventually cost half what energy does today.

The Economist says this is not “some environmentalists’ fever dream” but due to solar economics. In most businesses, as the demand for something goes up the price comes down but this is usually limited by the need to find more raw materials. For example, with fossil fuels, you have to mine the coal and drill for the oil and both are expensive. In contrast, solar energy depends on sunshine, plentiful silicon-rich sand and human ingenuity. There is the issue of storage of solar energy for use at night and in cloudy weather, but soon batteries and fuels created by electrolysis will solve this.

Ninety-three percent of solar panels currently come from China, but other countries will soon move forward in their production since most of the solar market is in the future. The Economist predicts even a pro-fossil fuel presidency would only slightly slow solar progress and that “It is the least obtrusive revolution imaginable. But it is a revolution.” At this point, most businessmen are not rushing toward solar to save the planet but to make money. Let’s hope they do save the planet as they get rich.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

Dear Mr. President

I have lived through the last 15 presidents, and I count you as one of the most effective presidents I’ve seen in my 86 years. For the good of our beloved country, I strongly urge you to leave the office, and let us elect a new president from among the many highly qualified Democrats who are ready, willing and able to build on your record, and continue to provide us with the effective leadership that we and the rest of the world so desperately need.

It is clear that a Trump presidency would be a disaster for the USA and the rest of the world’s people. It is also clear, in spite of what your inner circle might tell you, that it is time for you to pass on the torch of leadership to a new generation. Frankly, your participation in the debate with Trump and your recent interview with George Stephenopolis have seriously lowered the chances of your winning again over Trump. Everyone other than your closest advisers is aware that you have largely avoided unscripted appearances and open-ended press conferences for which there is no adequate substitute for quick thinking and clear oral responses.

Your exemplary record during the past term is not a substitute for a expressing a clear vision for what you want to do in the future.

As you have always done, please put the broader public interest ahead of your own. We all depend on you to do so. The Lord Almighty has blessed you with the wisdom to do so. As a fellow octogenarian I recognize when it’s time to hand the reins over to newer leaders. I would guess that, in your heart of hearts, you recognize this as well.

Daniel Harris,

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: