Republican Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana recently signed legislation into law that requires a poster-sized display of the 10 Commandments in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

The law should ultimately be struck down by the Supreme Court, but with the current justices, one never knows. Legalities aside, a larger question looms: How did members of the white Christian evangelical church lose their way?

Consider the facts: Around 80% of white Christian evangelicals voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. It boggles the mind. How did their purported allegiance to the teachings of Jesus Christ get replaced by fealty to the rantings of Donald Trump? Trump, who’s broken all but one or two of the 10 Commandments, could fairly be labelled the least Christian president in American history.

Let’s pause for a moment to consider the messages contained in Matthew 25: 35-36.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”

Seriously, does that sound like a message that would resonate with Donald Trump, the man whose biggest accomplishment while in office was lowering taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations. The man who promised a “perfect new health care system” and never delivered? The man who has referred to immigrants as thugs and murderers and rapists? The man who has been convicted of sexually assaulting one woman and accused of doing so by many more? The man who led an insurrection to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Trump revealed his odd take on Christian discipleship at a recent rally. He said that people could make money by getting immigrants to fight each other and then throwing them out of the country. Hey, white Christian evangelicals, how does it feel to have this man, this narcissistic bully, this grotesque role model, as your new savior?

Now, let’s remedy the situation. Let’s draft a list of the GOP’s real 10 Commandments, the one which today’s Republicans must obey if they are to remain members in good standing.

1. Swear total allegiance to Donald Trump at all times.

2. Declare that Trump really did win the 2020 presidential election.

3. Resist any and all gun control legislation.

4. Resist any and all efforts to deal with climate change.

5. Resist any and all efforts at real immigration reform because the issue must be kept alive as a way to bash Democrats.

6. Never compromise with Democrats to get things done for the American people.

7. Edit all classroom textbooks on American history to ensure that they never allude to the nation’s racist past.

8. Strive to retain Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy, while claiming the need for more tax cuts for everyone, deficit be damned.

9. Eliminate all federal and state regulations that might affect the profits of corporations or big businesses.

10. Vote only for people who support Trump’s pledge to pardon all “patriots” who have been jailed for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

And here’s a bonus, the coup de grace, the all-important 11th Commandment: Elect people who will appoint judges at all levels who will ensure that all of the foregoing commandments are obeyed.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at Dtreadw575@aol.com.

