In response to the increasing polarization of our culture and country, the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council (BAIC) and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick together with a number of other area faith communities are engaged in a project to promote shared values in our community. We want to lean into the core values common among most faith and ethical traditions of Love, Peace, Justice — and to reinforce Togetherness in our communities.

Hope can be difficult to hang onto when so many forces seem larger than we are, and divisions are being amplified. However, we hope that our small actions to affirm positive shared values might be a good place to invest our energies and make a difference for everyone, regardless of their faith (or no faith) tradition. Our effort is aimed less at a particular outcome and more as an offering to all who pass by.

To this end, we are now making Love, Peace, Justice, Together yard signs and bumper magnets for individuals and faith communities. Pre-0rders are due by Aug. 1, 2024! Look for these signs beginning Labor Day weekend, and if you’re interested in joining us, please contact us at brunswickareainterfaith@gmail.com.

Betty Robinson,

Topsham

