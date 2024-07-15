The Topsham Select Board has chosen an interim member to serve on the Maine School Administrative District 75 board of directors.

Antoinette Goncalves was appointed by a unanimous vote of selectmen to serve until the November election. The selection was made after they weighed candidate answers during interviews July 11.

Goncalves will fill the seat left by River Khoriaty, who moved out of Topsham and was no longer eligible to serve, according to board Chairperson Amy Spelke. Khoriaty’s resignation was accepted June 20, Select Board member Ann Callahan said.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions and hope I can meet people’s expectations and work hard for the community,” Goncalves said.

Goncalves does not have children in the school system and said she does not have an agenda when it comes to voting. However, she did emphasize that she does not believe in banning books and wants the community’s children to be critical thinkers when choosing what to read and not to read.

The Select Board interviewed three other candidates: Sandy Michaud, Annalyse Sarvinas and Philip Dostie.

Callahan said she felt strongly about appointing Sarvinas and made a motion to appoint her, but it didn’t carry enough votes to get the appointment.

Topsham residents Gail Eaton and Robin Brooks spoke during the public comment section of the Select Board meeting before the vote to support Goncalves.

“I want to urge [the Select Board] to choose a candidate who is a child advocate,” said Brooks, who formerly worked as a SAD 75 elementary art teacher and had a 40-year career in public education.

Callahan highlighted Goncalves’ background as a social worker during the candidate’s interview and said Goncalves is dedicated to students and families in SAD 75.

Goncalves sworn in at the Town Office Friday, July 12.

• • •

The SAD 75 board has seen significant turnover with six executive leadership transitions in five years. Before Khoriaty, Mike Timberlake’s resignation was accepted April 18, with Holly Cavna appointed to fill the vacancy June 6.

In an email to The Times Record, Spelke attributed the turnover to the size of the board and the unrelated circumstances in members’ lives.

“The number of life events that can negatively impact one’s ability to fulfil the duties of a school board representative is large and we have a 14-member board. Some turnover is not unexpected,” she said.

Select Board member Ryan Holmes said it is quieting down.

“I think things are getting better,” he said after observing the school board meetings this past school year. “I think the tumultuous energy that the school board faces … is not as regular anymore, and I am hoping to see that continue to decline.”

