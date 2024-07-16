Islands Community Church will present the second concert of its 2024 music series at 3 p.m. on July 28, featuring Sean Fleming and the Red Hot Peppers at the Johnson Field Preserve at Mackerel Cove on Bailey Island. Admission is free. Rain location is Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road (Route 24), Bailey Island.

The program of Dixieland and ragtime includes pieces originally played by “Jelly Roll” Morton, Louis Armstrong, Scott Joplin, the New Orleans Rhythm Kings and more. The band will play early Dixieland-style hits like “The Chant,” “Black Bottom Stomp” and “Tiger Rag.” The Red Hot Peppers band includes the same instrumental configuration that “Jelly Roll” Morton used in his trend-setting Red Hot Peppers in the 1920s: Sean Fleming, piano; Phil Clement, banjo and guitar; Mitch Kihn, clarinet; Allen Millett, drums; Doug Kennedy, trombone and double bass; Peter Stuart, trumpet; and Anne-Marie D’Amico, tuba.

Attendees should bring their own seating to enjoy this program for all ages.

For more information, email islandscommunitychurch.bi@gmail.com or find the host on Facebook at IslandsCommunityChurchMaine.

