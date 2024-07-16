Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick will close July 22 while a utility company replaces a pole between the library and St. Paul’s Church.

The library will rely on its Bookmobile, a vehicle that brings books and other resources to various parts of the Brunswick community, during the planned outage Monday. The new pole installation is expected to only impact services that day, with the library opening as usual Tuesday.

Library services schedule during closure The library’s mobile schedule for Monday, July 22: • 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bookmobile to offer limited library services. • 12:10-12:25 p.m.: Veggie Van to make food delivery. • 2-3:30 p.m.: Bookmobile to offer services at Brunswick Recreation Center. • 3:45-5 p.m.: Bookmobile to offer services at Perryman Village in Brunswick.

The library originally sent out a news release and announced on social media that Central Maine Power was conducting the pole installation and cutting power to the building as a result, though Consolidated Communications confirmed it is conducting the installation and coordinating service providers such as CMP that use the pole.

“Obviously, our goal is to get it done as safely and quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for Consolidated Communications, who also added that the job should be completed within one day.

The installation will accommodate an additional line being added to the pole, which allows providers such as CMP to provide services to the area. The location of the pole fell under Consolidated Communications’ maintenance area, the company said, so it has been coordinating with the library to schedule the planned outage.

The library, which often provides refuge from the summer heat, will park its Bookmobile outside the library as a partial replacement of services for the day. The fully electric vehicle will be on the patio of the Middle Street entrance in the morning and move to the Brunswick Recreation Center and Perryman Village later in the day.

The Bookmobile, which launched last summer, is equipped to handle library card sign-ups, distribute books and DVDs, as well as provide a Wi-Fi hot spot. All remote library services will also be available that day.

Monday’s setup of the vehicle will include some book carts and two laptops for quick web searches under the Bookmobile’s awning if the weather permits. Printing services will not be provided. The library said that hold items will be available via curbside pickup.

The Veggie Van — a YMCA initiative from 2020 that recently expanded to make free food deliveries to children and caregivers in the region — will make its usual stop at 12:10 p.m. in front of the library Monday. It will offer free lunch and breakfast pickup.

