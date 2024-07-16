The Scott Davis Swing/Jazz/Blues/Rock/Country Band will play at the Bath Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, as part of Main Street Bath’s Summer Concert Series.

Davis is a versatile, well-experienced trumpet player, vocalist and band leader who surrounds himself with top-shelf sidemen. Friday’s show will feature Phil Clement on guitar, Bruce Couillard on sax, Dave Doyon on drums and Steve Footer on bass. The audience can expect to enjoy tunes by Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Lyle Lovett, The Beatles, Alan Jackson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Davis himself and others.

If the weather is threatening, the status of the show will be posted on Main Street Bath’s Facebook page.

