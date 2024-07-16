Summer in Maine is a delightful season, perfect for beach outings, scenic drives along the coast, and savoring the local culinary delights. Whether you’re indulging in pancakes or waffles with Maine maple syrup at a cozy diner, enjoying eggs Benedict and fries, or experiencing the quintessential whole lobster at a seaside restaurant, Maine’s food scene is integral to its charm. For newcomers, however, navigating the diverse and sometimes complex menus can be a challenge, which often keeps many new Mainers out of the local restaurants.

While enjoying a variety of Maine foods so far this summer – whether while in a top seat in a restaurant in Bar Harbor, dining with an ocean view in Belfast, or having a cozy breakfast in Freeport – I thought about how much I want my community to experience this, too. I’m sharing some ways for new Mainers to make the most of their culinary adventures and join in the vibrant food conversations that often happen in community gatherings.

For new Mainers, the initial visits to local restaurants can be nerve-wracking. When a longtime Mainer invites you for dinner and mentions dishes like mashed potatoes, pork chops and gravy, or meatloaf, it’s normal to feel confused and head straight to Google for clarification. With menus often filled with unfamiliar items, deciding what to order can be daunting. When the waiter comes to take your order, you may find yourself, as I once did, randomly pointing to a dish, uncertain of its taste or if you’ll enjoy it. Don’t worry; this is common. I once ordered an appetizer thinking it was a main course and only found out it wasn’t when the waitress returned to ask if I had decided on an entree. Confused, I asked what I had just eaten. This was just part of the learning curve. Navigating Maine’s food culture can be as complex as adapting to other aspects of life in the United States, but instead of shying away, I find it an exciting learning experience – even if that means we can be a bit embarrassed at times.

One important question for many newcomers is “How do you want your steak cooked?” I was used to eating meat that is always well-done, so the concept of a medium or rare steak was quite a shock. My first steak in Maine was not well-done, and the sight of the pink juices almost made me swear off restaurants altogether. In ethnic restaurants in Lewiston or Portland, there’s no need to specify how you want your meat cooked. And there, the choices are usually straightforward, with pictures of the menu offerings hanging on the wall. The options are almost the same all the time – basmati rice with goat meat or lamb, kebabs, or fish with rice and chapati – unlike other restaurants where the menu items often change or are renamed.

One of the best ways for a new Mainer to get into Maine food is to never hesitate to ask questions about the menu. I learned this lesson and it definitely helps in avoiding surprises. Menus can sometimes feel like they are written in a foreign language, and it’s easy to get lost when restaurant staff recite a list of specials. Even now, after becoming more familiar with local menus, I still ask questions to fully understand my options and feel comfortable with my choices.

Participating in community potlucks, dinners and happy hours is another great way to explore Maine’s food culture. Potlucks provide opportunities to learn about local dishes and share your culinary traditions with others. I highly recommend that new Mainers find or create community potlucks. There are so many happening in Maine all the time. Mainers are generally open to sharing food and conversation, and organizing a potluck can be simple and may only need sending an email to friends and community members.

