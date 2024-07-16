The Westport Island Community Fair kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Attendees can view and purchase fine arts and crafts of community members, including photography, painting, jewelry, book arts, poetry, wood turning, goats milk soap, crochet wearables and more. There will also be games, music, an open mic and a barbecue. The fair runs until 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island. The event is hosted by the Westport Island Community Association.
