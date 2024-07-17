The Brunswick Town Council appointed former Interim Town Manager Julia Henze to the role of town manager, naming the first woman in the position.

In a unanimous vote, town councilors made Henze’s position at Town Hall official after a lengthy search to fill the role. Henze has been interim town manager since February — after former Town Manager John Eldridge retired in January — and will stay in the new role until December 2027, when Henze plans to retire.

“I know what trust you’re placing in me, and I’m going to work very hard,” Henze said after the council’s approval.

The “arduous” search for a town manager started back in November 2023, Chairperson and District 3 Councilor Abby King said, adding that the town had no internal candidates at the time. The priority in hiring, she said, was to find someone who could handle upcoming issues for the town. After Henze expressed interest in the role, King confirmed that she went through the same vetting process as other applicants.

“Her coming in, it really plays a dual role,” King said. “It’s putting someone that has the experience and inside knowledge of Brunswick and how we operate and what is needed to get us through these big projects ahead, and it also really gives us a lot of time — a lot of leeway — to figure out who the next manager should be, so I am just beyond thrilled to have her here.”

District 7 Councilor Steve Weems said in the meeting that he put Henze “through the ringer” to see what changed in Henze’s interest towards the town manager position.

Advertisement

“Most importantly to my ears was she said, ‘I found out I liked the job, and I want to do it,’ ” Weems said, also noting she had told him she learned that she was capable in the position.

Councilor David Watson noted during the appointment that he believed Henze’s appointment made her the first woman in the position in the entire town’s history, and said he was proud to be a part of her selection for the role. Several councilor’s echoed similar support, with many noting that her experience with the town was key in her appointment.

Henze has nearly two decades of experience in Brunswick Town Hall under her belt, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has spent ample time in roles such as deputy finance director and finance director for the town prior to stepping into the interim town manager role.

In her first action as town manager, Henze appointed Branden Perreault to the role of finance director. He has been the deputy finance director since March 2015, who Henze was tasked with finding when she stepped into the finance director role in 2014. Her appointment of Perreault was accepted unanimously by town councilors with praise for his work at Town Hall.

Henze’s appointment comes as Brunswick faces a town-wide evaluation process that starts this year.

The Assessor’s Office recently finalized contracts with two third-party companies — Government Vision Solutions, Inc. and KRT Appraisal — to begin the process of establishing values of real estate and business properties in the town. The project is expected to begin in November, according to the assessor’s evaluation schedule.

Henze’s appointment also comes at the heels of Brunswick’s tense budget season, where she finessed a lower-than-expected 2.4% tax rate increase, made possible partially by a renegotiation of Bowdoin College’s rental space on Town Hall’s third floor to better match commercial market values. These adjustments were key in preserving the $54.6 million school budget and avoiding a more significant tax rate hike.

Henze could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: