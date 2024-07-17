Engage with the shellfish community at clam fest

The Casco Bay Regional Shellfish Working Group and Casco Bay Estuary Partnership are returning to the Yarmouth Clam Festival after their 2023 debut to highlight the clam fishery that is the namesake for the event.

Both clams and oysters are vital to Maine’s coastal ecosystem, as well as the marine economy, by supporting jobs and providing local seafood to wholesalers, retailers and restaurants. In 2023, the Department of Marine Resources reported the value of soft-shell clams at $14 million, making it the third most valuable fishery in Maine. Oysters were the fourth most valuable in 2023, at $11 million. Maintaining public and private access to fisheries and sea farms is critical, yet working waterfront access is dwindling due to changes in land ownership, coastal development and the January 2024 storms.

A Yarmouth-based nonprofit, Sea Meadow Marine, which works to preserve working waterfront, is addressing these access issues for shellfish harvesters, sea farmers and marine businesses. Volunteers founded their organization in 2021 to purchase a 12-acre working waterfront parcel on the Cousins River. Next year, Sea Meadow hopes to collaborate with Madeline Point Oysters to serve oysters at the festival.

Visitors can engage with the shellfish community throughout the festival. On July 19 at 6 p.m., the Casco Bay Regional Shellfish Working Group’s giant clam hod parade float will return with a twist for this year’s pop culture theme. Come learn about clamming during the shucking contest, on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and take home a free “Tide-to-Table” placemat.

Jessica Gribbon Joyce,

Freeport

Not enough affordable housing in Brunswick

Re: the second phase of Atlantic Pointe being constructed at the corner of Admiral Fitch and Admiral Rich — 15% of 64 units is a whopping 9.6 apartments. Wow, isn’t that generous! That won’t help those of us who are on fixed income find an affordable rent in Brunswick. Why are developers not creating apartments that seniors can afford in Brunswick? Seniors should haven’t to fork out 30% or more to rent an apartment here. It’s unsustainable. But then Brunswick likes to court the rich and not the middle-income folks. People that rent need housing that they can afford.

Shirley Savage,

Brunswick

