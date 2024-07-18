Lincoln Theater presents a unique event, “An Evening with Liza Donnelly and Heather Cox Richardson,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly and local author and historian Heather Cox Richardson will host a conversation about women cartoonists, American history and Donnelly’s new documentary.

At “An Evening with Liza Donnelly and Heather Cox Richardson,” attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the contributions of women cartoonists to the field and the broader cultural context in which they work. The discussion will not only highlight the challenges and triumphs faced by these artists but also celebrate their enduring legacy.

Donnelly’s cartoons offer a humorous and poignant take on everyday life, politics and social issues. Her work has been widely published and recognized for its impactful storytelling. Known for her wit and unique perspective, Donnelly will share insights from her illustrious career, and attendees will get a rare glimpse into the making of her new documentary film, exploring the lives and contributions of women cartoonists.

Donnelly will be signing copies of her latest book, “Very Funny Ladies,” a tribute to the talented women who have made significant contributions to the world of cartooning. The book will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase an 8-by-10 print of one of Donnelly’s cartoons.

Tickets are $50 general admission and are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Go online for more information or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

