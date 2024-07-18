FOXCROFT — It’s been eight months since players in this year’s Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic strapped on a pair of shoulder pads and a helmet.

For most of the recent high school graduates, the high school football all star game (Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lewiston) will be the last time they tie their cleats, tighten their chin straps and play competitive football. But for this week, players on both the East and West squads were trying to revel in the moment.

Morse’s Braylon Williams is one of those players.

When Williams was named to the 34th annual Lobster Bowl in February, he knew this would be the last chance to play football. A three-sport athlete for the Shipbuilders (football, basketball and baseball), Williams won’t play any sports at the University of Maine after dealing with back pain.

“Football has always been the highlight of my year, every year,” Williams said after a Monday afternoon practice at Foxcroft Academy. “It’ll be weird (to no longer play), but I’m going to try to make it back home and surround myself with football on the weekends. Maybe, help out when I can.”

Williams is one of four Midcoast players who will suit up Saturday. James Coffin (Freeport), Adam Hayes (Lisbon) and Parker Lohr (Mt. Ararat) are the others.

Advertisement

Williams wants to study psychology and criminal justice at UMaine in the fall. Right now, he is more concerned with studying the East team’s offensive playbook.

After playing eight-man football for Morse as a tight end and defensive end, Williams is back in the 11-man game. There’s been some adjustment in memorizing the new plays and spacings, but Williams said he’s picking everything up with ease.

“It’s football at the end of the day. It’s the same smash-mouth football.”

Listed as a defensive end, Williams was told just 20 minutes into practice Sunday that he would be used on offense. Williams earned 2023 Campbell Conference first-team offense honors, in addition to being on the defensive second team.

“I think we switched him earlier, but maybe we didn’t communicate it as well as we could have,” said East head coach Dan O’Connell of John Bapst. “But yes, and the best part about it was he and another player who was supposed to be a slot receiver, both moved to tight end, and now they’ve been great for two days. They’re becoming good friends, and they’re doing a great job.”

Williams embraced the position switch, noting that playing tight end allows him to catch passes and block. Williams consistently caught passes on crossing routes during Monday’s practice.

“He’s a big, strong kid. He’s got great hands (and) he runs great routes and he’s a good blocker,” O’Connell said. “He’s a lot like the other 50 guys we have. They come from a place where football is important and it’s been important to them for a long time. They have a special talent. They’ve been a leader in their school, and now they’re here, representing their community, their family, their school. … He’s no exception to that.”

Williams said he’s spent the week meeting other players while hanging out in the Foxcroft Academy dorms. His white-and-blue helmet is adorned with stickers from other schools, showing how quickly he’s connected with former opponents.

“I’ve had a couple buddies that have been here in the past, and they said it’s something you are going to remember the rest of your life,” Williams said. “So far, it is.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: