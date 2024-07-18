Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, July 20, seating at 4:30, 5:15 and 6 p.m., UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, coffee or punch, and dessert. $12, $8 children. For takeout, call 892-5363 by 5 p.m. July 19.

Free community meal – Saturday, July 20, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sliders, pasta salad, chips and dessert. Kids menu available.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, July 20, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, July 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: