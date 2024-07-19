When it comes to politics and policy, some of the national news stories we are reading and watching lately can leave us feeling discouraged or overwhelmed. That happens regardless of which way we lean, and today it’s doubly true in the wake of the horrific assassination attempt on the former president.

I’ve been following our government since I was old enough to know we had one, and even I look up from one article after another these days just shaking my head, wondering how much longer we can endure the degradation of our democratic institutions and the syphoning of our political power into the hands of those who already have plenty of influence and resources.

But while all that danger and acrimony are real, they aren’t the only thing out there, especially when it comes to your citizen legislature. I’ve had two years now as one of Brunswick’s state representatives, and I can tell you without a doubt that my colleagues and I on both sides of the aisle have spent the vast majority of our time trying to address actual solvable problems — far more than we have spent on our ideological divisions.

As an example, I look back at my list of bills this past session, and not a single one of them was ideological. They were about calming traffic, preserving the working waterfront, reducing court backlogs, funding storm water infrastructure and meeting the many needs of Brunswick Landing.

I think of the six-plus months I’ve spent serving on the Appropriations Committee, and the large percentage of budget lines that were unanimous or at least bipartisan. Getting a final budget passed wasn’t easy, but pragmatism still tended to win out in a big way. The result will be more housing, better planning policies, more money for child care, an expansion of the Medicare Savings Programs, storm relief, a healthier tax climate for some of Maine’s most effective nonprofits and vital businesses, and so much more.

We’re nowhere near declaring victory or anything. We’d have to be completely tone deaf not to feel the pain and frustration of our fellow Mainers every single day. But I want you also to see just how much energy, optimism and opportunity are out there as well. And I want you know how enthusiastic I am about Brunswick.

Just a few days ago, I had a chance to tour both an oyster farm on the New Meadows River and an oyster processing facility that will soon be coming online on the Bath Road. The farm had worked with the Island Institute to power their tumbler with solar panels instead of generators, and the oyster processors were literally winning statewide entrepreneurship competitions because they had designed a strong a business plan to utilize all of the oysters that aren’t pretty enough for restaurants to buy.

Their youth and drive are astounding, and they and their fellow farmers and processors need allies in the Legislature to help clear the application bottleneck so that people aren’t waiting years for a lease. That’s something practical we can work on right now.

It’s just one example of our potential, but there are many more out there. Here is a sampling of other new measures I’m thinking about submitting for next year:

• A bill to make sure Mainers working remotely at Brunswick Landing business’ count toward base redevelopment job creation numbers. This is will bring in more revenue we can use to improve roads, signage, beautification and storm water infrastructure in a fast-growing part of our community.

• A bill to better warn homeowners about potential foreclosure relief scams.

• A more robust e-bike rebate program.

• A pilot program to wipe out crippling medical debt.

• Resubmitting my bill to create a dedicated revenue stream for non-sewer storm water infrastructure.

• A bill to increase the state share of municipal bus or rural ride services so that towns can have an easier time replacing buses or adding service.

• Supporting a retry of several of my colleagues’ bills that narrowly missed becoming law this year, like improvements for emergency medical services, forensic rape kit tracking requirements, stronger incentives to protect mobile home residents from venture capital takeovers and more.

I can work at all of these without sacrificing my ideology and my voting record as a committed Democrat. But I just have a hunch that most Brunswick residents know the best public policy work is about showing up, getting deep in the weeds, communicating well and never turning your nose up to common ground when you have a chance to help your neighbors.

Above anything, I want you to feel confident that no matter what our federal government looks like or acts like in the coming months, you’ve got elected officials right here in the community who will listen to you and go to bat for you. We are not going anywhere, and it remains the honor of my life to serve you in the Maine House.

Rep. Dan Ankeles is serving his first term in the Maine House representing central Brunswick. He’s a member of both the Transportation Committee and the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. You can reach him at dan.ankeles@legislature.maine.gov.

