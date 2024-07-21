WHAT: This week, New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly and historian Heather Cox Richardson are having what’s being billed as “an intimate conversation between friends” about women cartoonists, American history and Donnelly’s new documentary film, “Women Laughing.” The talk is titled “Very Funny Ladies,” after Donnelly’s 2022 anthology of women cartoonists.

Donnelley has been a cartoonist and writer for The New Yorker for more than 40 years and has contributed to the New York Times, Washington Post and Politico, among many other places. She has written 18 books, including “Women on Men,” a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Richardson is a professor of history at Boston College and an expert on American political and economic history. She is the author of seven books, including the award-winning “How the South Won the Civil War” and the popular nightly newsletter, Letters from an American.

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta

MORE INFO AND TICKETS: lincolntheater.net

