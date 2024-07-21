If you have ever wanted to experience a triathlon, we have an “unofficial” one for you centering on, in, and above 69-acre Burnt Meadow Pond in Brownfield. Paddle one loop, or five, on the pond, swim as long as you want in the refreshing water, and cap it off with a 1.2-mile hike up to the top of 1,575-foot Burnt Meadow Mountain via the North Peak Trail.

This small pond features impressive views straight up the northeastern flanks of Burnt Meadow Mountain. Descending the mountain after your paddle, you will enjoy views straight down into the pond from the open ledges near the top. It seemed like if we soared into the air, we might drop straight down into the pond.

The northern shoreline has a number of camps, but the southern and eastern shorelines are undeveloped. We headed out to the right from the spacious boat launch area at the southwestern end of the pond. A vast area of pickerelweed was in full bloom, their thin blue spikes gently waving in the breeze. It did not take long to find a spot to take a dip. A small sandy beach provided enough room for the canoe, and a firm bottom to wade out into deeper water. We have done the backstroke in many a Maine pond. This certainly was one of the more scenic Alpine locales we have found to enjoy a swim. Behind the beach, we discovered some highbush blueberries and savored a handful. Later, up on the mountain, you will find even more.

There is one wooded island in the middle of the pond with a pair of the mellowest pair of resident loons you will ever find. When we first saw them, they started earnestly paddling over to us before ducking under only a few yards away. Eschewing an “official” name, the island is simply called “The Island” by Brownfield residents.

At the northern end of the pond, a grassy peninsula sticks out into the water. A pair of cedar waxwings were perched on some skinny saplings, watching us pass. The diets of these strikingly coiffured birds are more berry-centric than most other North American birds. Cedar berries are a prime menu item.

On the northeastern end of the pond, a secluded channel leads a hundred yards up to a culvert under the Burnt Meadow Pond Road. This area is full of white fragrant water lilies. Their artistic multi-pointed reflections on the dark water were dazzling.

Just east of the channel mouth, you will notice a sandy beach with beach chairs and playground equipment. This is the pine tree-lined campus of Burnt Meadows Cottages.

As peaceful and scenic as it is today, Brownfield has had its share of heartache. In October 1947, the year when Maine burned, Brownfield was one of the epicenters of devastation, with 21,000 acres burned in town. There was no loss of life, although 16 Maine citizens perished that summer in the fires. Years later, to bolster an economy that had been devastated by the fire, Brownfield investors built a ski area on the north slope of Burnt Meadow Mountain. It operated intermittently from 1972 to 1982. The forest has covered up most of the traces of the operation.

Consult the DeLorme Maine Atlas and Gazetteer (map #4) for help in getting to the public boat launch on Route 160 in Brownfield. The hiking trail up the mountain is located a few hundred yards south of the boat launch, on the right side of Route 160. We were there on a recent Sunday morning. Things were pretty sleepy at the put-in site both before and after our 90-minute excursion. When we returned from our hike two hours later for a cooling dip, the locals had finished Sunday brunch and had arrived with an army of inflatable lobsters and sharks.

Michael Perry is the former director of the L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, and founder of Dreams Unlimited, specializing in inspiring outdoor slide programs for civic groups, businesses, and schools. Contact: michaelj_perry@comcast.net.

