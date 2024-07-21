In downplaying Democrats’ alarm over the implications of a second Trump presidency, Jim Fossel claims the Democratic Party is not really serious about the threat posed by this prospect (“What if American democracy is not actually at stake?” June 30). Really? Is Fossel unaware of or ignoring what Donald Trump has demonstrated to be his intentions if he is elected to the presidency? Or is he demonstrating willingness to carry water for the MAGA Republican Party and its dear leader?

To understand the threat to democracy if Trump wins, all voters should become familiar with Project 2025, the MAGA Republican blueprint for the country. Developed by right-wing organizations, it aims to refashion our country in the mold of Christian nationalists. It includes: defunding the Department of Justice; dismantling the FBI; and eliminating the departments of Education and Commerce, NOAA, and other federal agencies. The plan also includes instituting a Schedule F, which would redesignate approximately 50,000 career federal employees as political appointees, making it possible for the president to fire anyone who dares to resist any of his policies, regardless of their legality. This is part of the MAGA plan (including the SCOTUS ruling on immunity) to make the president effectively a king.

To my fellow voters: Democracy is indeed at stake in this election! The Republican/Trumpist Party is a clear and present danger to democracy – here and around the world. For the sake of the democratic principles we hold dear, we must prevent a second Trump presidency.

Robert Foster

South Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: