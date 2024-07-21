I feel compelled to answer Charles Day’s letter, “Hugo-Vidal wrong on immigrants, workforce” (June 30).

On driving up housing prices: It was the African immigrants, 25 years ago, who turned Lewiston around from dying as a ghost town. Equity-rich “migrants” moved to Maine from other parts of the country, gobbling up living space by bidding the housing prices into the stratosphere.

As for driving up taxes – ditto. Who caused property tax increases three decades ago that chased multigeneration coastal dwellers out of their ancestral homes because they no longer could afford the tax burden? No “foreign” immigrant for sure. And immigrants very quickly contribute to the state’s revenue as they pay sales taxes, gas taxes, etc.

And driving down wages – is it the “e”migration of manufacturing jobs to low-wage countries to increase corporate profits or the “im”migration of workers who fill the myriads of job openings for which Americans are not interested or available? The immigration ban in the early 2000s caused onions and other crops to rot in the fields because there were no harvesters. And, even with new Mainers in the workforce, “help wanted” signs still hang in many employment places, even with increased wages.

Furthermore, without these additions to our Maine workforce, who will keep the monthly Social Security contributions up to par? Who will care for the aging population in need of help?

As an afterthought, the fundamental question is: What do Wabanaki people think about the European immigration?

Jan Dirckx

Topsham

