My wife and I were early adopters of electric vehicles, becoming proud owners of one of the first Chevy Bolts available in Colorado back in 2016. We enjoyed its zippy performance and eco-friendly nature for six years. However, our travels were primarily confined to local landscapes, with a trusty gas-powered SUV handling the longer hauls. So, the prospect of a long-distance electric road trip felt a bit daunting.

Fast-forward to this past year, a move to Portland, the sale of the Bolt and a trade-in of the SUV for a new electric car, our only vehicle. A looming wedding invitation in New York state sparked both excitement and a touch of nervousness. Could our sleek new Hyundai Ioniq 6 handle the journey entirely on electric power? As it turned out, our worries were unfounded.

Planning the route from Portland to Lake Placid (with a scenic detour through the heart of New Hampshire) revealed a delightful surprise: a wealth of charging options. No more picturing ourselves stranded at the side of the road with a depleted battery. From the lightning-fast Level 3 chargers that could top off the battery in a mere 20 minutes to the convenient Level 2 chargers ideal for overnight stops, the network was extensive. These charging stations, often strategically located near shopping centers or restaurants, became welcome rest stops. They provided a much-needed break to stretch our legs and grab a bite to eat, making the journey feel more like an adventure than a chore.

The financial benefits of driving electric on this trip were also truly eye-opening. While relaxing at our hotel in Lake Placid, we plugged our car into a Level 2 charger. The four-hour charge provided enough juice for 100 miles of driving, and the cost? A mere $1.96! Let’s put that in perspective. To cover the same distance in a typical gas-powered car averaging 25 miles per gallon, you’d need 4 gallons of gas. At today’s national average hovering around $3.50 per gallon, that translates to a whopping $14. The math speaks for itself. Electric vehicles offer significant cost savings, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious travelers.

After attending a wedding in the Hudson Valley, the return trip to Portland was a breeze. We even made a spontaneous stop at the iconic Dairy Bar on the UConn campus in Storrs, indulging in their legendary ice cream treats. But that wasn’t all. Thanks to the readily available charging infrastructure, we were able to fit in another charge at a nearby outlet mall, where I managed to snag a new athletic shirt. The ease of charging throughout the trip emboldened us to take another jaunt, driving to visit a relative in southern Massachusetts without any route planning. The flexibility and spontaneity that electric vehicles offer truly enhanced our travel experience.

There’s a lot of negativity surrounding electric vehicles, particularly regarding limited charging infrastructure and long waits. However, our experience in New England paints a completely different picture. Compared to our days in Colorado, where vast open spaces often meant limited charging options, New England’s concentrated population centers boast a network of readily available charging stations. Don’t let outdated information or fearmongering deter you from exploring the world of EVs. Our experience is just one example of how smooth and enjoyable electric road trips can be.

New England, with its charming towns and cities nestled close together, is practically tailor-made for electric vehicle exploration. Range anxiety, a common concern for EV newbies, simply doesn’t have to be a factor in this region. Electric vehicles offer a fun and responsive driving experience, require minimal maintenance, and can be conveniently charged at home overnight. Most importantly, they empower us to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a cleaner environment.

So, if you’re on the fence about making the switch to electric, consider this: For two-car families, an electric vehicle makes perfect sense for your second car. It’s a fantastic option for everyday errands and regional road trips, all while offering significant cost savings and environmental benefits. Take a page out of our book – explore the beauty of New England in an electric vehicle. You might just be surprised by how smooth, enjoyable and guilt-free the journey can be.

