• Breathtaking, western-facing waterfront property on Graham Lake just on the outskirts of the Ellsworth area

• Property has multiple cleared, level building sites and a private road installed; power will be on-site and numerous soil tests have been completed

• 28 miles from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, this world-class location is ideal for outdoor activity

Experience the ultimate in lakefront living with this expansive, 39± acre lot offered with over 3,750 feet of lake frontage on popular Graham Lake.

Ready for you to build out your estate-sized dreams, this property is already soil-tested, with power soon to be on-site. There are multiple cleared building sites, all surrounded by mature trees. A well-maintained private road will lead you effortlessly to the waterfront site.

Enjoy breathtaking sunset views from here and many other vantage points. Graham Lake is a sprawling 7,865-acre lake and is ideal for swimming, kayaking, bass fishing or just relaxing and enjoying the distant mountain views. The level land offers ease of construction and endless possibilities for creating your perfect year-round or vacation homesite. There are also potential development opportunities.

Located 28 miles to world-renowned Mount Desert Island, where you’ll find Acadia National Park and the popular Bar Harbor area, along with hundreds of miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding and motorized sport trails throughout the region. This is a beautiful slice of land in one of the prettiest parts of the world. Look closer and dream big.

This property is represented by Sue Girouard of L&S Realty. Please contact Sue at 207-233-4913 or at lsrealtymaine@gmail.com.

