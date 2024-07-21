Boys’ team

Dave Kahill, South Portland track

Just call it deja vu.

In the winter, South Portland ended a long drought by winning the Class A indoor track state title for the first time since 2002.

Then, in June, the Red Riots’ outdoor squad did the same thing.

If you’re looking for a common denominator, beyond the individual transcendence of junior Arnaud Sioho, it’s longtime coach Dave Kahill, who has gradually built the South Portland program into something special and unrivaled.

As a result, The Sentry is naming Dave Kahill our Spring Coach of the Year of a boys’ team.

Kahill was also honored this past winter after leading the Red Riots to an indoor championship.

Kahill took over the South Portland boys’ track program in 2007, replacing legendary coach Paul Brogan.

South Portland, which was sixth outdoors a year ago, came into the 2024 season knowing it had a shot to ascend to the top spot, but that there were many good teams in both the South and in Class A as a whole.

“There are a number of talented teams in the SMAA and Class A and our team has potential to place in the top five in the championship meets,” said Kahill.

After a strong regular season, the Red Riots beat Gorham by 39 points to capture the league championship, but the state meet would be something else entirely.

South Portland would finish with 79.5 points and would need them all, as it held off Gorham by a mere half-point for its first championship in 22 seasons.

South Portland is track Titletown once more and as long as Dave Kahill, our boys’ team Spring Coach of the Year, is calling the shots, more greatness figures to be in store.

Previous South Portland Spring Coaches of the Year (Forecaster):

• 2022 Dan Hanley (South Portland lacrosse)

* 2021 Mike Owens (South Portland baseball)

• 2018 Mike Owens (South Portland baseball)

• 2015 Mike Owens (South Portland baseball)

• 2014 Tom Fiorini (South Portland lacrosse)

Girls’ team

Sarah Boeckel, Cape Elizabeth tennis

The Capers fell one point shy of a trip to the state final, but their season was a resounding success regardless.

After going 9-5 in 2023, losing to Lincoln Academy in the semifinals, Cape Elizabeth went just 7-5 this spring, then nearly made a stirring run to the regional title.

Advertisement

It was really no surprise, considering the Capers have a coach who has been leading her team to greatness, regardless the odds, for many years.

Cape Elizabeth nearly stole the headlines when all was said and done and as a result, Sarah Boeckel is the Sentry’s choice as our Spring Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Boeckel was also named Coach of the Year by the Forecaster in the Fall of 2014 and 2017 and the Spring of 2016.

Boeckel, a Buffalo, New York native, went to Stony Brook University and began coaching tennis in Cape Elizabeth in 2011. Her teams have never posted a losing record and she led them to the regional final on four occasions, to the state match twice and to the Class B championship in 2016.

Boeckel is also an outstanding volleyball coach, putting the Capers on the map by leading them to championships in 2014 and 2017.

This spring, Cape Elizabeth shook off its up-and-down regular season and upset Medomak Valley in the quarterfinals before blanking York in the semifinals. The Capers then dropped a narrow 3-2 decision to Yarmouth in the regional final.

But they’ll be back. With Sarah Boeckel, our girls’ team Spring Coach of the Year leading the way, Cape Elizabeth in on the cusp of championship contention year after year.

Previous Cape Elizabeth Spring Coaches of the Year (Forecaster):

• 2018 Alex Spark (Cape Elizabeth lacrosse)

• 2016 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth tennis)

• 2014 Jeff Perkins (Cape Elizabeth lacrosse)

• 2012 Jeff Perkins (Cape Elizabeth lacrosse)

• 2006 Joe Henrikson (Cape Elizabeth softball)

• 2004 Susan Ray (Cape Elizabeth tennis)

