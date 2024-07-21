Dozens of juried painters from across Maine and well beyond set up their easels in scenic spots across Cape Elizabeth one weekend each June. On Sunday afternoon, when the paintings are barely dry, each piece is auctioned at the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust’s Paint for Preservation fundraiser.

Four hundred people attended the 17th annual auction June 23 at The Castle at Garrison Field and bid on the work of 31 artists to raise over $100,000 for land conservation, stewardship and environmental education in Cape Elizabeth.

“I’ve been doing this for years,” said artist Lindsay Hancock of Gray, who painted Runaway Farm in a modern style. “I believe in land conservation, and if this is how I can help, I’m happy to do it.”

Cape Elizabeth’s coves, beaches, lighthouses, lobster shacks, rolling hills, tidal saltwater marshes, old-growth forests and working farms offered 31 scenic spots, including the coastal views that attracted many of the contributors.

“There’s something about the ocean that is magical,” said Olena Babak, a nationally recognized plein air painter from Hartland in Somerset County. “There’s no bad weather at the ocean – unless it’s too windy to hold your easel.”

Another award-winning oil painter, Christine Lashley of Reston, Virginia, noticed a Paint for Preservation flyer at Two Lights lobster shack when she was visiting family in Maine.

“I’ve always wanted to paint here, and I love what this is about – painting for preservation,” said Lashley, whose piece inspired by John Cove sold for $8,000. “Some of these paintings are going for way over value, and everything has sold. Think about the rarity of this. There are some serious art lovers here after 17 years, and there’s a definite love of the land.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2024 auction wasn’t the caliber of the artists’ work or bidders’ generosity, but that the highest bid was for a humble painting of a tractor parked beside a greenhouse at Jordan’s Farm. Kudos to artist Colin Page, owner of Page Gallery in Camden, for that $13,000 win for land preservation.

“What draws us to Cape Elizabeth is the amount of open space preserved,” said Mark Coggin, who lives in town. “And this event drives the purchase of property for open space.”

Over nearly four decades, Cape Elizabeth Land Trust has preserved 844 acres on 32 parcels, with the goals of protecting wildlife habitat, saving spaces for recreation and farming, and contributing to climate resiliency.

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at amyparadysz@gmail.com.

