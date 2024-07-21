BASEBALL

Ethan Wilson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Josh Breaux and Gabriel Rincones Jr. also drove in two runs apiece, and the Reading Fightin Phils rolled to an 8-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs were held to four hits – two by Roman Anthony. Kristian Campbell extended his hitting streak to 12 games when he singled home Anthony in the first inning, and Anthony hit an RBI single in the fifth.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for the third time and celebrated in style with another stage victory – a 21-mile time trial on the French Riviera’s roads from Monaco to Nice.

The 25-year-old Slovenian rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was second overall, 6 minutes and 17 seconds behind Pogacar. Vingegaard also was second in the final stage, which Pogacar won by 1:03 for his sixth stage victory of this year race.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Colton Herta won Indy Toronto for his first victory of the year, starting from the pole and maintaining control throughout a chaotic race at Exhibition Place.

Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood finished second on the street course, followed by four-time Toronto champion Scott Dixon of hip Ganassi Racing. Series leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was fourth after starting 18th following a penalty for interference in qualifying.

FORMULA ONE: Australian driver Oscar Piastri got his first career victory after McLaren teammate Lando Norris handed him back the lead late in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri started second behind pole-sitting Norris but beat him to the first turn. Norris then regained the lead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him despite being behind his teammate, but he eventually acquiesced to team orders and let Piastri take the victory.

Lewis Hamilton finished third for his record-extending 200th career podium, winning a duel with points leader Max Verstappen.

GOLF

PGA: Nick Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same year, rallying for a two-point victory in the Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California.

The 20-year-old Dunlap, then a sophomore at the University of Alabama, won The American Express in January. He turned professional days later.

On Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.

He added a birdie on the par-4 17th to finish with 49 points – 19 in the final round.

Vince Whaley was second with 47 points.

LPGA: Chanettee Wannasaen won the Dana Open for Children in Sylvania, Ohio, for her second LPGA Tour title, birdieing the final two holes to hold off Haeran Ryu by a stroke.

Three strokes ahead of playing partner Ryu entering the round, Wannasaen closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264.

Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes.

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under.

TENNIS

NORDEA OPEN: Rafael Nadal’s bid for his first title since the 2022 French Open ended with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Nuno Borges in Bastad, Sweden.

The seventh-seeded Portuguese player broke Nadal’s serve five times on his way to his first ATP Tour title.

HALL OF FAME OPEN: Marcus Giron saved a match and won the final three games to beat fellow American Alex Michelsen, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 in Newport, Rhode Island, earning his first ATP Tour title.

Michelsen, 19, was making his second consecutive appearance in the final at Newport but fell short in his bid to become the youngest American champion on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in Houston in 2002.

HAMBURG OPEN: Arthur Fils of France saved 21 of 22 break points to upset home favorite and top seed Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

SWISS OPEN: Matteo Berretini of Italy needed just 59 minutes to defeat France’s Quentin Halys, 6-3, 6-1, in the final at Gstaad, Switzerland.

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Zheng Qinwen of China successfully defended her title, beating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, in the final of the clay-court event in Italy.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX: Diana Shnaider became the first woman since Caroline Garcia in 2022 to win tournaments on hard courts, grass and clay in the same season, beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4 in Budapest, Hungary.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a $64 million, three-year contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Clark, 28, has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of UCLA with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He had a career-high 7½ sacks and a team-high nine tackles for loss last season to earn his third Pro Bowl invitation.

