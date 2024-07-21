The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting a free day of all things trout, fishing, community and conservation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Brunswick Town Mall, 191-195 Maine St. The “Trout on the Mall” day will include fundraising to help send a young person to TU Maine’s Trout Camp.

Outdoor enthusiasts, families, young people, seniors, fishers of every kind and the general public are welcome at this event that offers fly-casting instruction, fly-tying demonstrations, stream entomology exhibit and live music at the mall gazebo.

As part of the fundraising, Merrymeeting TU will hold auctions and sell used gear to support its year-round focus on fishing, conservation and community. Trout Unlimited strives to foster and grow trout fishing culture in communities nationwide, while protecting the natural habitats and ecosystems surrounding them. Funds raised on July 27 will help support:

• Annual Troup Camp, which teaches conservation ethics and practices, and fly-fishing to local youth.

• Winter fly-casting sessions at the Brunswick Rec Center.

• Fly-fishing workshops at local schools.

• Frost Gully Brook and Mere Point local river and stream connectivity projects to support cold water fisheries.

• Brunswick Dam review.

Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore the area’s cold-water resources and the watersheds on which they depend.

