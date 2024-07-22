When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in 2020, Ethan Roubo was looking for a socially distanced, outdoor sport to get into.

Then, he found disc golf.

The sport, which is a flying disc sport with rules similar to golf, was already taking over the nation when Roubo got involved, and he quickly became passionate about the game.

At the time, Roubo was working at Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick. After the pandemic, he wanted to figure out a way to do something he really loved for a living.

“I was able to figure out a way to do that, I guess,” Roubo told the Post.

This fall, Roubo will officially open Ledgewood Pass, Arundel’s first disc golf course. Located at 1957 Portland Road on Route 1, the course is a passion project created for the booming disc golf community in Maine.

“Maine was rated as the number one place to live if you love disc golf,” Roubo said. “It has more people interested in disc golf than (anywhere) else.”

It’s a tall order to impress the ever-growing and extremely passionate Maine disc golf community, Roubo said, but a challenge he’s willing to take on.

Designed by former professional disc golfer Eric McCabe, Roubo made sure his course would have every amenity necessary for a great game.

The baskets are the same baskets used on the Disc Golf Pro Tour, the tee pads are regulation size, and the course will feature premium turf laid over concrete to ensure a grippy surface year round.

Even the course itself was designed meticulously.

“The course is in the woods, so it’s technical and challenging, but fair,” Roubo said. “If you throw a good shot, you’re going to get rewarded for it. There aren’t random trees in the middle of the fairway.”

Each tee pad will be outfitted with a shoe brush to ensure the perfect grip for players, and clear signs will help players stay on track easily.

At the pro shop, a 1,280-square-foot building built from scratch by Roubo and his brother, players will be able to choose from high end retail products including discs and apparel. The shop even includes a disc golf simulator.

“We’re hoping to get a victualer license to sell beer and wine at the pro shop as well,” Roubo said.

The excitement of a new course has already reached many players in the Southern Maine disc golf community.

Biddeford resident Sean Berry has been throwing disc golf since 2019, and like Roubo, became more dedicated to the sport during the COVD-19 pandemic.

“I spent a lot of time on the course that year, learning the ropes and falling in love with the game,” Berry told the Post.

For disc golfers like Berry, a new course is always exciting, with each course offering new and different challenges, demanding different approaches, and spanning all difficulty levels.

“The most exciting thing about a new course is just getting to experience it, seeing what creative ideas and shot shapes are necessary, and being able to refine my own game trying to match the course’s requirements,” Berry said. “If the course offers fun, that’s truly when it becomes great.”

This is what Roubo hopes to achieve with Ledgewood Pass: a professional, fun, and welcoming atmosphere for all disc golfers to enjoy.

“Southern Maine is the most passionate disc golf community in the world,” Roubo said. “I’m excited to have everyone come and see what I hope is a course worthy of the community.”

