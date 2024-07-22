Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, will hold two events in Maine on Saturday seeking to organize working-class voters around “an aggressive progressive agenda.”

Sanders will hold a rally at the State Theatre at 11 a.m., followed by a town hall event at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 4 p.m.

Sanders, who was among a handful of progressive officials to stand beside President Biden as he faced growing pressure to drop his reelection bid, was previously slated to hold an open-air event in Fort Allen Park in Portland last Friday. But the event was postponed after the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

While recovering from COVID-19 over the weekend, Biden abruptly ended his reelection campaign on Sunday and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for taking his place.

Many elected Democrats have rallied behind Harris, who raised about $81 million in one day. But Sanders, an independent who sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2016 and 2020, has yet to make an endorsement, and the statement outlining his upcoming events does not mention Harris, or any other potential Democratic candidate.

Spokespeople for Sanders did not respond to questions about why his previous event Portland was canceled or whether he planned to make an endorsement for a new Democratic nominee.

Tickets are not required Saturday’s events, but RSVPs are encouraged for Portland rally and the Bangor town hall.

Sanders is also holding events in New Hampshire on Friday night. He has previously traveled to Ohio, New York and Wisconsin this summer.

