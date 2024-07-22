HOENIX — There were times Brittney Griner thought she would never wear a USA Basketball jersey again.

Griner, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sitting in a Russian prison in 2022, sentenced to nine years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Playing for her country again was a far-fetched idea.

Ten months later she was free after a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Now, 19 months later, she’s suiting up for the U.S. in the Paris Games – her first trip to play overseas since returning from Russia.

Griner, wearing her No. 15 USA jersey before the team played Saturday at the All-Star Game, said she gets chills just putting it on.

“It means everything to me, honestly,” Griner said. “For me to now have the honor to wear it again and potentially win gold is icing on the cake for everything.”

Griner had gone to Russia to play basketball and supplement her WNBA income, which she had done for years.

No more. Griner, 33, said she will only play in the United States unless USA Basketball asks her to play. Griner has dedicated a lot of time playing with the U.S. team and feels perfectly safe when she’s with them.

“It’s different, we are so protected by the staff around us,” she said. “It’s different, it’s way different. The level of comfortability and security we have right now makes it a lot easier.”

It’s been a busy few weeks for Griner. Her wife Cherelle gave birth to their son Bash on July 8. Griner said it was tough saying goodbye to him for a few weeks.

“We got some really cool photos before I left,” she said. “He doesn’t know anything right now, but one day it will be cool for him to have that footage. There’s so much footage.”

She’ll have her USA Basketball family to lean on while in Paris. Her teammates and coaches are thrilled to have her back playing for the U.S.

“That is something when you think about it. Think outside the Olympics, someone’s personal experience and what she went through, and still continues to go through,” U.S. Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We were all thinking of (Griner) when she was away and we didn’t know if this moment would be possible. I’m thrilled for her personally and thrilled for our basketball team.”

Griner got to spend a few minutes at practice Friday with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. He and Harris met with Griner when Griner returned to the U.S. and attended her first WNBA game back in Los Angeles – his hometown.

He was moved that Griner wanted to represent the U.S. again.

“Really getting chills just thinking about it,” he said. “Where she was, and where she is now, to see her positivity and spirit it’s really compelling. Great to see that.”

Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games, which is the night of the women’s gold medal game that Griner and her teammates expect to play in.

“Hopefully everything goes the way we want it to go and that anthem’s playing,” Griner said of the U.S. hoping to win an eighth straight gold medal Aug. 11 in the title game. “It’s going to be way more emotional this time.”

