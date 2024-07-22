OTISFIELD — For Kenton Knowles, an eight-year-old kid from Otisfield, in the last few weeks his love of running has turned into a whirlwind that is sending him from Maine to Texas.

For half of his life, Kenton has participated in the Panther Track Club. Next week he will find himself competing at the 2024 USA Track & Field (USATF) National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, which takes place from July 22-28.

It all started in June when his mother Kayla asked him a question on a whim. She saw a Facebook track group post about an upcoming meet in Brewer and asked Kenton if he’d like to participate.

“He said, ‘yeah, let’s do it,’” Kayla said.

So the whole family took a road trip up the interstate to the Brewer Community School, where Kenton competed in the 100- and 200-meter races for National Junior Olympics qualifier in the eight-and-under group.

He placed second in both races, securing spots at the Northeast Region 1 National Junior Olympics Championship, which took place July 12-14 at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan. Kenton again finished well enough to move on to the next round, 11th in the 100- and 8th in the 200-meter races.

“It’s been super quick,” Kayla said. “We didn’t realize, but he’d come in second. Then New York came and he qualified, and I was like ‘oh! Texas is in a week.’”

While Mom is surprised that the two are suddenly flying across the country to compete on a national level, Kenton replied he had no doubt he could get to this place.

“I knew I’d be at the Junior Olympics,” he said. “I am just that good.”

“He’s that confident,” Kayla laughed. “I’ve been telling him that this is the national level and there are going to be some fast runners, even though he qualified. And he was like, ‘I got this.’

“But it was not on our radar. We found out about the Bangor [qualifier] when I happened to join a USATF group on Facebook. I knew nothing about it. For me, it’s been ‘what is going on?’ There is so much I’m not used to but I’m super glad it’s happened.”

On Monday Kayla and Kenton fly down to Bryan-College Station in Texas.

“People have said that he will be humbled, that he’ll be running with the best,” Kayla said. “But that’s not the point. He qualified and earned his spot. It’s the experience itself.

“He doesn’t have a trainer. He goes to practice twice a week and he goes to meets once a week. He plays basketball, and he has pull-up competitions with his siblings. That’s his training.”

Kayla is grateful for the outpouring of support Kenton has received from the Oxford Hills community. Her post to Facebook the day they learned Kenton qualified for Nationals was shared more than 70 times in a few days.

Individuals have donated to the Knowles’ Venmo account and local businesses – Daddy O’s, Katherine’s Bakery, Miss Maple’s Nature House and the Great Kingdom Emporium – have all made sponsorship pledges to help defray travel costs.

Anyone able to help Kenton compete in the Junior Olympics may email Kayla for more information, or click through to her Venmo account to contribute.

“To be with Kenton here and know that he loves it?” Kayla said. “He’s confident and he’s smiling and having fun. It’s been the best experience for me, to be able to cheer him on with no other expectations.”

