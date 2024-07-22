The scene at St. Joseph’s College in Standish was unlike a high school track and field meet — athletes 45–92 jogged and stretched, anxious to get moving in the mid-summer sun.

Don’t let the name fool you — the talent at the Maine Senior Games is top-tier, said Lead Coordinator Karen Reardon, who took the helm in 2023 after 15 years participating as an athlete.

Charles Cray, an 81-year-old Harpswell resident and newly recognized Athlete of the Year, shared advice for younger runners approaching their golden years.

“Stay devoted and active,” Cray said. “It will pay dividends post-retirement.”

The Senior Games are multi-sport competitions — swimming, table tennis, bowling and more — for adults aged 45 and up that occur at the local, state and national levels across the U.S. and Canada. Maine hosts 17 competitions between April and September, with an average of 700 participants annually.

“Don’t stand on the sideline,” said Reardon, welcoming others to join the competition. “The ‘fountain of youth’ is no secret — staying active physically, mentally and socially is key to a long, healthy life. Loneliness is as dangerous as smoking or obesity. As humans, we need connection; that’s what this tournament is all about.”

Stars of the show

In 1986, Maine held its first Senior Games. The program was part of the Maine Agency on Aging for 15 years, but support decreased after the pandemic. Former coordinators stepped up to make it a nonprofit in 2020, then Reardon stepped in.

After each season, Reardon reviews the performances and selects male and female athletes with exemplary leadership. She said sometimes it’s someone who stands out for the records they set, but most times, it’s someone who motivates others as a team player.

Cray was named Athlete of the Year for his past performance at nationals and his commitment to cycling and track and field. Similarly, Tracy Burke was chosen as a top pickleball player in her division.

“The program has given women the chance to play sports they never could,” Reardon said. “My junior year of high school, our school offered its first basketball tournament for women. We were so excited to have gained access to the sport. I’m younger than most on our Pioneers team, who were never given the opportunity and picked up the sport just years ago.”

In 2015, the Maine Senior Games established a Hall of Fame. Since then, two women’s basketball teams, including the Pioneers — made up of athletes in their early 80s — have been inducted, along with individuals like David MacMillan, whose discus records (150-plus feet) have yet to be broken.

‘Choose your team wisely’

For over two decades, Cray worked as a naval architectural engineer at Bath Iron Works. During that time, he was an active member of the company’s ski and track teams. After retiring at 67, his retirement hobby became triathlons.

“When I was young, I was tall, skinny and clumsy,” Cray said. “I was never any good at the playground sports that required agility and coordination. I gravitated toward endurance sports like track and field. When I retired, I made it a priority to challenge myself, so I joined the Mid Coast Triathlon Club in Brunswick.”

Cray noted that being able to finish a triathlon is an accomplishment, but he was aiming for more — he wanted to excel. After years of intense training and competition, he developed heart and knee problems.

“I returned to the BIW track team and have been working on discus throwing,” Cray said. “This April is the qualifying event for nationals; I hope to perform well.”

Reflecting on his Athlete of the Year award, Cray admitted that when he first received the call, he thought it was his friends playing a trick. He later discovered it was because of his “commitment to holistic health.”

Apart from competing at the Senior Games, Cray is also part of a bicycle club in Brunswick, the Merrymeeting Wheelers. The group rides every Wednesday and sometimes grabs a bite to eat afterward.

“Group activities get you out the door,” Cray said. “I’ve met various people through local clubs and the Senior Games. Few athletes have the self-discipline to stay motivated without the support of others … The best exercise is the one you actually do, and the one you actually do is the one where you feel part of a community.”

Looking ahead, with ambitious discus-throwing goals and enjoying the present, Cray said he finds his wife Elly, an active cyclist, a constant source of motivation — motivating lovers to choose their team wisely.

“Enjoy life as you go,” Cray said. “Don’t wait to retire to do the things you like. And remember, being healthy is more than just eating clean and working out; it’s also staying involved.”

As the only paid part-time employee, Reardon said it takes 70–80 volunteers to run the Maine Senior Games. She encouraged those curious to sign up for the upcoming cycling event on Aug. 11 at the Brunswick Landing.

For a full event schedule, visit the Maine Senior Games website at maineseniorgames.org.

“There’s a community for everyone,” Reardon said. “Even if you don’t participate or volunteer — showing up to cheer on our athletes, you’ll make some friends in the stands, I bet.”

