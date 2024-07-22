A volunteer firefighter in Bowdoinham was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

Kenneth Chase Jr., 37, was read his sentencing by a judge in West Bath District Court after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault and other charges at the end of May 2024. Justice Jeffrey Hjelm ordered him to serve 17 years of a 27-year prison sentence. If Chase violates any of his probation conditions, he will have to serve the full term.

Chase, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of nine counts that include gross sexual assault, domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a child in a jury trial in May. In addition to prison time, Chase will have to register for life as a sex offender.

Chase did not speak during the court proceedings, except to confirm that he was coherent and understood the proceedings after he had a medical issue at the previous sentencing three weeks ago.

Court records allege that Chase sexually assaulted a minor on three separate occasions between late 2021 and early 2022.

The underage victim had recorded audio on her laptop of one of the assaults by Chase, and that recording was shared with Sagadahoc County law enforcement. The defense challenged the audio recording, but the jury concluded it was authentic. The abuse had been verified by investigators from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to court records.

The judge said Chase has deep support in his community, but that support is tempered because of the nature of the crimes committed against the minor. The minor was afraid no one would believe them because Chase was a respected community member. This was reflected in the letters and emails from family and community members who wrote in support of his defense, with some requesting a lighter sentence.

The Bowdoinham Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, help is available through the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

