Nearly 100 farms across the state are participating in Open Farm Day on Sunday. The annual state-sponsored event celebrates Maine agriculture.

While it’s free to visit the farms, give in to temptation and buy some of the dairy products, meats, fiber and other farm items that will be for sale during the day.

The long list of participating farms includes Caswell Farm in Gray, Ewe And I Farm in Kennebunkport, Lavender Hill Farm in Berwick and the farm at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester.

For the complete list of farms and what they’ll be offering on Open Farm Day, head to realmaine.com.

