L.L.Bean promotes itself as an advocate of the great outdoors, touting their annual contributions to the National Park Service and to The Nature Conservancy. But another perspective is sung by Marcia Taylor of Third Act Maine: “L.L.Bean ain’t so green / Let me tell you what I mean / It’s their Citibank credit card / Cut it up, it won’t be hard / More drilling and fracking / That’s what your Bean Bucks buy / To be a real ‘outsider’ / Tell Citibank goodbye.”

Yes, the “inconvenient truth” is that the Bean Bucks credit card is aligned with Citibank, which continues to finance new fossil fuel projects to the tune of $332 billion since the Paris Climate Accords of 2015.

Science tells us that we are in a climate emergency. Knowing that, we need to rapidly transition to a carbon-free economy if we are to have any chance of keeping this earth livable.

L.L.Bean could burnish and bolster their reputation of being good stewards of the environment by enlisting other companies aligned with Citibank, such as Costco, into a Coalition of Concerned Corporate Citizens. Together, they could use their combined economic influence to encourage Citibank to divest from new fossil fuel projects and invest in a renewable energy future.

L.L.Bean has an opportunity to do the right thing and be on the right side of the climate crisis, otherwise their contributions to parks and public lands are just so much greenwashing.

William Rixon

Freeport

