I remember being pleased when Tractor Supply announced that it was building a store in Augusta near my place of work. I had heard of the chain and looked forward to having it nearby as there wasn’t any handy local hardware stores near me. Since it opened, I have frequently shopped there during all seasons and noticed that the chain had grown to having 20 stores in Maine. Everyone seemed to shop there.

However, I recently heard of the company’s decision to abandon their programs intended to foster diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as its carbon emission goals. This was greatly disappointing to me and mine, and indicates that the company has chosen money over morality, goodness and fairness – and that I cannot abide.

Since everyone seemed to shop at Tractor Supply’s stores in Maine, this decision can only hurt the company, as it will gain no conservatives that weren’t already shopping there and will lose liberals who probably made up 80% of the customer base in blue-state Maine.

I wanted to make sure that everyone was aware of the company’s decision so they could decide for themselves whether to give it their business or vote with their feet and make the effort to shop at one of our local hardware stores. I know that’s what me and mine will be doing.

Anthony Winslow

Gray

