Colin Lavigne of Biddeford graduated from the University of Rhode Island and received a Doctor of Pharmacy, Magna Cum Laude.

Adrian Dowd-Pettingill of Saco was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Dowd-Pettingill is in the film and animation program.

Chase Buzzell of Saco, was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2024. Buzzell is majoring in Biological Chemistry at Bates.

Scarlett Fontaine-Lynch of Saco has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at Dean College.

Local students graduating from Emmanuel College on May 18 included: Alexis Sanders of Saco received a Bachelor of Arts in Management with a concentration in Health Care Management, Sanders graduated magna cum laude; and Conor Noonan of Old Orchard Beach received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Biochemistry during the ceremony.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester at the University of New England: from Biddeford, Ashjan Abdulsalam, Tara Cavett, Michaela Chapman, Emma Clark, Leah DiCenso, Elizabeth Garcia, Hong Ru Liu, Shalyn Menard, Brooklynn Merrill, Gracie Ouellette, Emma Paquet, Chantel Perreault, Colby Quest, Libby Shea, Peter Swanson, Aliyah Walker-Pasko, and Elia O’Hara; from Dayton, Alivia Faulkner, Samantha Fickett, and Joanna Poirier; from Old Orchard, Aiden Kennett, Brady Croteau, Jessica Forcier, Zoe Froehlich-Ferris, Lexis Labonte, Agnes Norman, Carina Raya, Meghan Shiffer, Norah Slattery, and Kaya Watkins; and from Saco, Zachary Ahmida, Christine Baker, Annika Bassett, Conner Boisvert, Reegan Boucher, Hannah Cook, Elliot Coulombe Woznica, Elise Cyr, Lilly DesRoberts, Katie Farber, Olivia Hand, Emily Hedegard, Maizie Lee, Jack Pyzynski, Jack Rogers and Vishal Sharma.

Advertisement

Local students named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University include: Chris Balzano of Saco; and Max Goodwin of Biddeford.

Maeve Higgins of Saco, received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Vermont State University named Reagan Brown of Saco, to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester.

Local students named to the University of Tampa’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester include: Payton Martin of Saco, a Freshman majoring in Business Information Technology BS; and William St. Germain of Old Orchard Beach, a Junior majoring in Accounting BS.

Reagan Brown, of Saco, is part of Vermont State University’s inaugural graduating class for May.

Emery Bennett Hutchins, a rising sophomore philosophy major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. A graduate of Biddeford High School, he is the son of Dana and Sarah Hutchins of Biddeford.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: