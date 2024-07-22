Summer is when you can get out on the water in Maine, sit back and watch the waves lap the side of the boat.

Or not.

Maine cruises offer a huge variety of things to do and see while cruising the state’s ocean, bays or lakes. You can sip wine and eat oysters, learn about historic lighthouses, dance to a rock or reggae band, and watch lobster traps get pulled up from the harbor floor.

Sure, on lots of cruises and boat rides, the water and scenery are the star attractions. But if you’re looking for a new and different way to to have fun on the water, here are a few suggestions.

SEA SOUNDS

Casco Bay Lines and Portland radio station WCLZ teamed up this summer to produce a concert series on the water, with well-known Maine rock and pop bands. The schedule for what remains of the summer includes the Kenya Hall Band (soul, hip hop) on Friday, Hello Newman (alt rock) on Aug. 2, Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds (Americana) on Aug. 22, and Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew (funk and soul) on Sept. 5. The shows run from 7 to 9 p.m., but people are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, there’s a cash bar, and the boats leave from the Casco Bay Lines terminal on Commercial Street and cruise around Casco Bay. cascobaylines.com

End your weekend with a Sunday night reggae cruise, offered by Cap’n Fish’s out of Boothbay Harbor. The Dani Tribesman Reggae Band plays the cruises from 6-8:30 p.m. through early September. The cruises sail rain or shine, and tickets cost $50. For more information and to watch a video of the band, go to boothbayboattrips.com

DO YOU SEE THE LIGHT?

Learn about Maine’s lighthouses and their role in the state’s history on one of several Kennebec River cruises offered by the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. A 1-hour daily cruise passes by Doubling Point Light (1896) and the Kennebec River Range Lights (1898). Tickets are $40, $21 for ages 6-17, and $6 under 6.

On Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., you can head out on a 4-hour Lighthouse Lovers Cruise. Weather permitting, the cruise passes by up to 10 lighthouses. In addition to the two mentioned above, the other lighthouses that passengers may see are Squirrel Point Light (1895), Perkins Island Lighthouse (1898), Pond Island Lighthouse (1855), Seguin Island Light Station (1796), Cuckolds Island Fog Signal and Light Station (1892), Ram Island Ledge Light (1905), Burnt Island Light (1821) and Hendrick’s Head Light (1829). Tickets cost $60, $35 for ages 6-17, and $6 under 6.

Maine Maritime also runs a 4-hour Burnt Island Lighthouse Adventure on select Sundays at 3:30 p.m., which lets passengers disembark to explore the island and see several other lighthouses. Tickets are $70, $40 for ages 6-17, and $10 under 6. For complete cruise schedules and more information, go to mainemaritimemuseum.org.

PEDAL POWER

Here’s a summer triple treat: Get great exercise, enjoy Portland Harbor views, and down a few brews, all at same time. It’s possible, if you reserve the Maine BayCycle party boat. The covered craft has room for about 15, who sit at a long table. Ten in the party have pedals at their feet, and they power the party. Passengers may bring drinks and snacks of their choosing. Tickets start at $45. The boat leaves from Bell Buoy Park, near the Casco Bay Lines terminal, several times day. The boat must be booked in advance. mainebaycycle.com.

SEE FOOD

Where, exactly, does your favorite Maine seafood comes from? A few Maine cruises will show you. The Lucky Catch lobster boat, docked near Commercial Street on Portland Harbor, offers tours that last about 90 minutes. Passengers get an up-close look at lobstermen hauling their catch. Listen to the crew to learn about lobster habits and the differences between kinds of lobsters. Tickets for adults cost $50. For times and dates, go to Luckycatch.com.

Another see food tour opportunity is aboard a Damariscotta River Cruise, which tours the oyster farms of the Damariscotta River in the Midcoast region. The 2-hour oyster farms and seal-watching tour shove off most days in summer, and tickets are $34 for kids and $42 for adults. On Saturday and Wednesday evenings, the company schedules other cruises, including oyster and wine tasting cruises that cost $108. The cruises are based on Main Street in Damariscotta. For a complete schedule, go to damariscottarivercruises.com.

BIG WHEEL KEEP ON TURNIN’

The Songo River Queen II is a 93-foot-long replica of the iconic Mississippi River Paddle Wheelers that cruises Long Lake in Naples. The capacity is about 350 people on two decks. Cruising in an old-timey paddle wheel river boat is a unique experience in and of itself, but this summer, the Songo River Queen II has gilded the lily with an eclectic selection of entertainment cruises.

These include a “golden oldies” party on Saturday night, a Family Treasure Quest outing on Aug. 1, a Bob Seger Tribute concert on Aug. 8, Neil Diamond Tribute shows on Aug. 11, and an ’80s music dance on Aug. 17. For prices and more events, go to songoriverqueen2.com.

