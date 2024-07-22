The 2024 Harvest on the Harbor is scheduled for Oct. 24-26 in Portland.

The annual Harvest on the Harbor festival celebrates Maine’s culinary excellence with a number of taste-bud-tantalizing events, all held at O’Maine Studios at 54 Danforth St. in Portland.

The three-day event opens with the Maine Cocktail Classic on Oct. 24, featuring several Maine distillers serving award-winning spirits, with plenty of snacks and live music to go with the libations. Tickets cost $78.

Lobster lovers, take note of the Maine Lobster Chef of the Year event on Oct. 25. Feast on the creations of chefs who are competing for the title, as you sip Zardetto prosecco, Clean Slate riesling or nonalcoholic beverages. Tickets cost $110.

Also on Oct. 25 is From The Sea, a new event that “captures the essence of Maine’s waters,” according to the organizers. Taste seafood, seaweed dishes and ocean-made products, paired with fine wine and other drinks. Tickets are $80.

Harvest on the Harbor wraps up on Oct. 26 with two sessions of The Maine Oysterfest. Your ticket ($93) includes 18 oysters with the option to buy extra, along wine, and gin and whiskey cocktails.

Find more information and tickets at harvestontheharbor.com.

