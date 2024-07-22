U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Monday, a day after President Joe Biden said he is dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris.

“Kamala Harris is a proven leader who has faithfully served alongside President Biden in one of the most successful terms our nation has ever seen,” Pingree said in a written statement.

“She is the most qualified person to continue work protecting our freedoms, preserving our democracy, and growing our economy. I pledge my full support to ensure Vice President Harris’ victory in November and am eager to work with her to keep Donald Trump and JD Vance out of the White House.”

The endorsement by Pingree, D-1st District, comes as Harris is enjoying a wave of support from Democrats across the country as she seeks to secure the Democratic nomination for president. Numerous high-profile Democrats have backed Harris’ candidacy publicly, though some noticeably refrained from making an endorsement Sunday when first weighing in on Biden’s exit from the race.

Among Maine Democrats, Gov. Janet Mills has also said she supports Harris. In a statement Sunday, the governor said she would do “everything (she) can to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, a friend and former colleague as Attorney General and a fighter for the people, as our next president.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, the other Democratic member of Maine’s Congressional delegation, did not immediately answer a phone message or email Monday asking if Golden will endorse Harris.

Meanwhile, Maine Democrats who had been selected as Biden delegates to the Democratic National Convention next month plan to hold a virtual meeting Monday.

John Hennessey, a delegate from Portland, said the Maine delegation is planning to meet later in the day to learn more about the process for replacing Biden.

“There’s a lot of different things we’ve been hearing,” Hennessey said.

Until then, Hennessey said he didn’t want to comment on his reaction to Biden’s decision to withdraw, or who he might like to replace him.

“My personal reaction is I think the president did the most honorable and admirable thing he could do for the country, for himself and his family,” he said. “I can’t imagine the anxiety that would go into a decision like that.”

Hennessey said he’s worried that the party could see a repeat of contentious conventions of 1968, 1972 and 1980 when Pres. Johnson decided not to run for reelection amid anti-Vietnam War protests; Sen. George McGovern’s vice presidential nominee withdrew, leading to a protected convention battle; and Sen. Ted Kennedy tried to gain the support of delegates pledged to Pres. Carter, respectively.

“I remember 1968. I remember ‘72. I remember ‘80. That makes me uncomfortable,” he said. “I’m hoping there’s a better plan for this one.”

Elaine Makas, a delegate from Lewiston who has attended a handful of national conventions, said she trusted Biden to make the right decision about his reelection – one that would best serve the country and not his own personal interests.

“I was very proud of the president,” Makas said. “I have been saying all along the most import thing to me above all else is that President Biden is a patriot. … I trusted Biden, and he did the right thing.”

Makas said she agrees “very strongly” with Biden’s decision to endorse Harris.

“She’s a very strong person,” she said. “She has the experience. She has proven herself. She’s been a really good vice president.”

This story will be updated.

