On a windy Saturday evening, a parade line of around 18 boats formed at the mouth of Dam Cove, the first time it has happened in more than 120 years.

The boat parade began with the blessing of the fleet before the sail and motor boats, kayaks, and a single rowboat piloted by the organizer Christine Smith set off on a half-mile voyage toward Bragdon Rock. Around 51 people from Sabino, a West Bath neighborhood, attended the boat parade.

Sabino resident Smith organized the reenactment of the boat parade for the first time since 1902.

“Our house was built in 1898, and in 1902, when there were very few houses around here, they organized what they called a ‘carnival,’ but it was actually a boat parade,” Smith said.

According to a newspaper clipping from the Bath Daily Times, the event was dubbed the New Meadows Carnival, and the boats were assembled near the cottage of event organizer H.A. Duncan.

Smith moved into the home in 1986, and the surrounding camps have been converted into year-round residences over the past several years.

There were costumes from the early 20th century, like Smith wearing a fanny pack under her sister’s dress that was worn to Smith’s wedding to imitate a bustle-style dress.

Another participant, Steve Katz, and his fiancé, Carmen Blackstone, wore yachting attire from the time period. Some kayaks were decorated with “The African Queen” film motif, which premiered in 1951 and was adapted from the 1935 novel of the same name written by C.S. Forester.

“When you are boating, you have a lot in common, and the conversations just flow,” Smith said. “It’s good to have community; it’s really important these days to know your neighbors.”

Mike and Cindy Fahay celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary during the Sabino boat parade. Cindy, wearing her wedding dress, was in one of the kayaks decorated in “The African Queen” motif.

Smith hopes to hold the Sabino boat parade again but did not specify a date and wanted to keep the parade small this time to figure out the logistics for the event.

